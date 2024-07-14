The internet exploded with pro-former President Donald Trump memes after a failed assassination attempt on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was bloodied on the side of his face after shots were fired during a rally as the former president was speaking to a crowd of supporters on stage, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

WATCH — Lindsey Graham: Trump’s Reaction After Being Shot “Will Be an Iconic Moment in American History”:

The Secret Service said the agency killed the shooter, however, one person at the rally was killed and two others were critically injured during the incident.

When shots rang out as the president spoke, he reached up and touched his ear then took cover on the stage floor as law enforcement officers ran to cover him and the crowd screamed.

Trump then rose up from the floor and defiantly raised his fist in the air before being moved offstage:

C-SPAN

Following the failed assassination attempt, social media users created memes that highlighted his defiant attitude and will to keep going during the extremely tense moments.

“Iconic pics that will live forever #Trump,” one user said:

Another image showed a cat with hair on its head that appeared to resemble Trump’s. The caption read, “Nine lives, bitches”:

Yet another social media user put the words “You Missed Me, Bitch” on the photo of Trump standing before the crowd with blood running down the side of his face:

pic.twitter.com/QJMXXidMWe — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 14, 2024

One meme referred to President Joe Biden’s (D) difficulty with stairs, the top photo showing a bloodied Trump and the bottom image showing what appeared to be Biden tripping on steps.

“Trump vs. Bullet, Biden vs. Stairs,” the meme read:

Trump is a Badass pic.twitter.com/no1s0sPOzh — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) July 14, 2024

Additional memes took a more serious tone. One depicted a tall, winged angel standing behind Trump as he addressed a crowd:

The #TrumpAssassinationAttempt failed!! Give me a show of hands if you truly believe THIS IS WHY!!👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HXQ556Su7B — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 14, 2024

“I was on the fence about voting for President Trump or Biden, but now that the radical left just tried assassinating him, I have no choice morally but to vote for Trump this November,” another social media user wrote above the image of a bloodied Trump.

The words on the photo read, “It’s not me they are trying to stop, it’s you, the American people”:

I was on the fence about voting for President Trump or Biden, but now that the radical left just tried assassinating him, I have no choice morally but to vote for Trump this November. #TrumpAssassinationAttempt pic.twitter.com/o2NGsJ7Uut — Conversative ὁ (@HuevosChivo) July 13, 2024

Another image showed Trump walking down a street as lightning flashed behind him. “Hate failed today!” the user wrote in the caption:

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, Breitbart News reported Sunday, noting officials have not yet named a motive.

“The attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981 as he was leaving a speech in Washington, DC, and walking to his motorcade,” the outlet said.