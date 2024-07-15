Former President Donald Trump officially became the 2024 Republican Party presidential nominee on Monday after he received support from a majority of delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is one of only six Americans to receive a major party’s nomination more than twice, with the five others being Presidents Thomas Jefferson, Grover Cleveland, William Jennings Bryan, Franklin Roosevelt, and Richard Nixon.

Trump also on Monday announced his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), a Marine veteran and Yale Law School graduate.

The official nomination comes just two days after a shooter attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally on Saturday in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and nearly succeeded.

