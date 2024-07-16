Billionaire Mark Cuban is concerned about the influence algorithms will have on the 2024 presidential election, saying they “drive everything.”

In a social media post on Monday, Cuban offered what he called his “unpopular opinion.”

“This seems to be to be a race where everyone’s frame of reference is influenced more by the narratives delivered by the algorithms we consume than the actual events themselves. Those algorithms evolve as new information, accurate or not, are posted,” he wrote.

He then claimed that no one truly has an idea of how an event or reality will affect the ongoing presidential race and others. Cuban also said it is the first “AI driven election season where policy and personalities mean nothing and algorithms drive everything,” adding the most influential people in politics are those who control the algorithms.

“The next most important positions, are the people at each campaign, who can figure out how to reverse-engineer the algos and use them to their advantage,” he continued:

In August, Breitbart News reported that materials the House Judiciary Committee obtained shed more light on President Joe Biden’s White House and how it tried to influence Facebook by asking about algorithm changes to highlight its “preferred media sources” to the public.

A recent Media Research Center (MRC) investigation found that when searching for candidates’ names with “presidential race 2024” on Google, Biden’s campaign website came up first. However, former President Donald Trump’s campaign site did not come up on the first page, Breitbart News reported June 27:

The MRC reports that as the 2024 presidential race heats up, concerns are growing about the role of technology giants in shaping public opinion and access to information. A recent investigation MRC has uncovered what they claim to be evidence of bias in Google’s search results, potentially impacting the visibility of presidential candidates’ campaign websites.

Cuban said in March that he would vote for Biden over Trump even if he were dying and receiving the last rites, according to Breitbart News.

