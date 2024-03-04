Mark Cuban: I’d Vote for Joe Biden Even if ‘He was Being Given Last Rites’

Billionaire Mark Cuban said that he would vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump even if he were on his deathbed receiving the last rites.

Speaking with Bloomberg News, the minority Dallas Mavericks owner said that he voted for Nikki Haley in the Texas Republican primary and will be backing Biden in the general election if he faces off against Trump. On the issue of Biden’s age, Cuban said that would not faze him even if he were in his final moments of life.

“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” Cuban said, adding that his vote for Haley in the Super Tuesday primary would be a “protest vote against Trump.”

Cuban’s stirring endorsement of Biden comes after he visited the White House on Monday as co-founder of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. “to participate in a roundtable on drug prices,” per NJ.com.

Biden has signed legislation that caps insulin cost at $35 a month for Medicare recipients, and Cuban wants the administration to go further in reining in costs. He said Biden could drive down prices across the board by refusing to do business with pharmacy benefit managers. If he did, Cuban said, “the whole industry changes in 10 seconds.” PBMs say they reduce costs by negotiating discounts and rebates on the prices drugmakers set, but critics say they often don’t pass on those savings. The industry is dominated by three companies that process about 80% of prescription claims, units of CVS Health Corp., Cigna Group, and UnitedHealth Group Inc., according to Bloomberg.

Cuban recently endorsed racial preferences in employment with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies that his own NBA team failed to uphold.

“After Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban went on an extended social media rant in defense of race-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies last week, the fact that his team has been consistently listed as one of the “whitest” teams in the league was once again thrown in his face,” Breitbart News reported in January.

2. Equity

Treating people equally does not mean treating them the same.

I made the mistake for a lot of years thinking it did. Equity is a core principle of business.

Put your employees in a position to succeed. Recognize their differences and play to their strengths where… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

4. Why DEI is like HealthCare

One of the lessons I've learned in healthcare is that most CEOs don't know and don't really want to know where their healthcare benefit dollars are going. In their minds, its not part of the core competency of their business. As a result… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 3, 2024

You can give specifics. The scenarios I used are what I do and what I have seen with companies I work with. I have had this position for a long time. But for your company, I'd love to know how you hire ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 4, 2024

