Nolte: Poll — Donald Trump Jumps to 3-Point Lead in Virginia

Former President Donald Trump has jumped to a three-point lead over His Fraudulency Joe Biden in Virginia, a state we were told Hunter’s Dad easily won by 9.4 points in 2020.

“Former president Donald Trump leads [His Fraudulency Joe] Biden in Virginia by three percentage points in a new Virginia Commonwealth University-Wilder School poll,” laments the far-left Washington Post. “[B]ut the numbers reflect an anemic showing for both candidates and a decline in Biden’s support instead of a surge in Trump’s”:

The results, which are within the poll’s 4.8-point margin of error, show Biden dropping from the 42 percent support he enjoyed in the last VCU-Wilder poll, released in January, while Trump was unchanged at 39 percent. The new poll was conducted between June 24 and July 3, so some of the results followed the June 27 presidential debate, when Biden’s faltering performance raised questions about his age and ability to handle the demands of the job.

“Virginia is in play,” Democrat former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder told the embattled Post. “It is a close race. It’s a turnout election in Virginia.”

One problem is Biden’s job approval rating within the state, which sits at a disastrous 58 percent disapprove/36 percent approve — or -22 points! Meanwhile, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin enjoys a 50 percent job approval rating with only 39 percent disapproving.

The poll shows that incumbent Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine is 11 points ahead of his Republican challenger, Hung Cao, 49 to 38 percent.

This poll was taken among 809 Virginia adults between June 24 and July 3, so the recent assassination attempt on Trump is not factored in. No one knows how that might alter the shape of the race or if it will.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

Currently, the RealClearPolitics poll of average Virginia polls shows the race tied. Of the four most recent polls, including this one, two are tied, and Biden has a three-point lead in one. Trump has a three-point lead in the other.

This is terrible, dreadful, awful news for the Biden campaign. Virginia should not be in play. Trump does not need to win Virginia to win the election. Biden must win Virginia, and these polls mean he will have to spend his most important asset — time — in a state that should be a gimme.

Worse news for Team Biden is that in this same poll, Biden led by three points at the beginning of 2024. That is a six-point swing toward Trump.

A lot can change in the next few months, but, right now, the Biden campaign has all the hallmarks of a first-term president leading a failed reelection campaign while a sense of inevitability surrounds his opponent.

The Biden campaign feels like a wake.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.