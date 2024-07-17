Report: DNC to Formally Nominate Biden in Early August Virtual Roll Call

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) plans to formally nominate President Joe Biden as their 2024 nominee at a virtual roll call in August, according to a letter obtained by CBS News.

DNC rules committee co-chairs Leah Daughtry and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) wrote the letter to confirm that “no voting will begin before August 1,” but it will happen before the in-person Democratic National Convention that begins on August 19.

The letter was sent Wednesday to all 186 members of the convention’s rules committee.

“None of this will be rushed. Unlike our nation’s other major political party, our rules are set in public meetings, anchored in the Party’s charter and its traditions. That will continue in the 2024 cycle, as it must with so much at stake,” Daughtry and Walz stated.

While DNC Chair Jamie Harrison claimed that the vote to determine the presidential nominee will happen by August 5 “to comply with an [August] 7 deadline for candidate certification in Ohio” in a Tuesday X post, a Community Note stated, “This is false.”

David did you get notice that we would vote on July 22? We will have this vote by August 5th to comply with the OH deadline of August 7. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) July 16, 2024

According to Ohio House Bill 2, the deadline to certify a candidate for the 2024 presidential ballot has been moved to 65 days before the election, which would be September 1.

“Even if Ohio Republicans somehow altered HB2, the deadline would not revert to Aug. 7,” the X Community Note added.

However, the DNC already announced the move to a virtual roll call in May to comply with that early August deadline, CBS News reported.

The outlet noted that the roll call “could last multiple days.”

“Because of how this was done [in Ohio], because of the comments that were made… I don’t trust them in Ohio to do this. But that’s not the only reason for it. We need to get these things done,” Walz said during a Wednesday Biden-Harris campaign press conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Daughtry and Walz’s letter comes as some congressional Democrats urge other DNC members to cancel the virtual roll call.

“We respectfully but emphatically request that you cancel any plans for an accelerated ‘virtual roll call’ and further refrain from any extraordinary procedures that could be perceived as curtailing legitimate debate or attempting to force an early resolution of the party nomination,” the letter, obtained by CBS News, states.

Daughtry and Walz appeared to address these concerns in their recent letter, saying, “No matter what may be reported, our goal is not to fast-track.”

“Our goals are to uphold our tradition of transparency, our commitment to an effective nominating process that delivers a nominee on all state ballots, and ultimately to set our nominees on a path to victory in November,” the rules committee co-chairs wrote.

“We will elaborate on the reasoning below as to why a virtual vote is the wisest approach, and will explain how a virtual vote would work,” they added.