Report: Anita Dunn Takes Heat as ‘Fall Guy’ for Biden’s Debate Performance

Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden, is the reported “fall guy” among the president’s closest advisers for his infamous debate performance.

Democrats are in disarray, and many appear ready to cast Biden aside as the party’s nominee. Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” took ownership of his poor debate performance and vowed to do better next time.

Convicted felon Hunter Biden, however, accused Dunn of “setting Mr. Biden up for failure in the debate and for curbing his public appearances,” the New York Times reported:

Biden family members and allies have accused Ms. Dunn and others, publicly and privately, of setting Mr. Biden up for failure in the debate and for curbing his public appearances — a charge her defenders in the White House say is unfair. Mr. Biden has told members of his debate preparation team, which was led by Mr. Klain and a cast of other aides including Mr. Reed and Mr. Donilon, that he is not upset with them, two people familiar with those discussions said. Hunter Biden, who was recently convicted on felony gun charges, has also been frustrated by the approach taken by Ms. Dunn and her husband, Bob Bauer, Mr. Biden’s personal attorney, to put some distance between the president and his son’s legal troubles. The president’s son disputed accounts that there were tensions. … Still, the tension between Ms. Dunn and some in Mr. Biden’s inner circle has risen since the debate, according to people familiar with the dynamic, and Ms. Dunn has expressed her frustrations to allies.

Hunter and the White House denied the report. “I have nothing but gratitude for Bob and Anita who have tirelessly supported my entire family personally and professionally for years, and continue to do so today and going forward,” said Hunter, who reports say is his father’s “acting chief of staff.”