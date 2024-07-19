Top Democrat powerbrokers are working behind the scenes to end President Joe Biden’s political career, according to multiple media reports, increasing the pressure on the president to step aside.

Two leaders of the rebellion appear to be Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Both are longtime allies of Biden, but after several devastating media reports on Wednesday, their alliance appears to be breaking apart over fears that the president’s refusal to quit the presidential race will lead to historic losses in down-ballot races.

The Democrats’ potential losses could reshape Congress for decades, giving Republicans control of typically blue-leaning Senate and House seats.

In just the last 48 hours, several reports rocked the news cycle, piercing through coverage of the Republican National Committee, the assassination attempt on Trump, and his running mate pick of Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

Pelosi told Biden that he can’t win reelection and is hurting the party, jeopardizing down-ballot races, CNN’s MJ Lee, Jamie Gangel, and Jeff Zeleny reported Wednesday.

Politico Playbook characterized the report as Pelosi’s “fingerprints … all over the knife.”

That report was followed by additional leaks that suggested Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told Biden in person that he needed to quit the race, according to ABC News’ Jon Karl.

Those leaks were joined by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a Democrat conspiracy theorist, demanding Biden step down due to “serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump,” and that it’s “time for him to pass the torch.” In addition, Biden’s campaign adviser Jeffrey Katzenberg told Biden that donor money is starting to dry up, Semafor’s Liz Hoffman and Ben Smith reported.

Former President Barack Obama also told “allies Biden needs to seriously consider his viability,” the Washington Post reported Thursday. Obama’s spokesperson declined to comment. Before Thursday, Obama said the decision for Biden to stay in the race is the president’s.

“[T]here is nothing in Joe Biden’s character that will compel him to stand down,” Breitbart News’ Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow posted on X Thursday. “Not a single member of his inner circle has broken with him publicly. He DGAF about what the media says about him, even the NYT (or the Obama pod bros). He obviously doesn’t care about public humiliation.”

Democrats are privately circulating “jarring” polling numbers to apparently convince the Democrat Party to break with Biden, the New York Times reported. The numbers, produced by Blue Rose Research, show only 18 percent of voters believe Biden is mentally fit, including 36 percent of voters who cast a ballot for Biden in 2020.

About two-thirds of Democrats want Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, an Associated Press/NORC poll found Wednesday.

