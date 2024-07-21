Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) snubbed Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement about President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race.

In a statement sent Sunday, Pelosi thanked the president for his service but made no mention of Harris, despite Biden endorsing her for the 2024 presidential race.

“President Joe Bien is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history,” she said.

She added, “With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” she said.

“God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” she said, ending her statement with no mention of Harris.

It is not clear yet how the Democrat Party plans to move forward on a presidential nominee, and if it will indeed be Harris.

Pelosi recently told colleagues in the California delegation that if Biden ended his campaign, she would favor the “competitive” process of an open primary, rather than just anoint Harris, the New York Times reported.

She reportedly is a “friend and fan” of Harris, but believes she would be strengthened by going through a competitive process at the convention, the report said.

Her desire for an open primary process is also reportedly driven by polling data over who can win the election, amid numbers showing that Harris would only fare slightly better than Biden against former President Donald Trump.

The Times report said, “she believes the Democratic Party has a deep bench of talent to draw from, including governors and senators in competitive states.”

