Over three-fourths of Democratic-leaning registered voters want Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee, a CNN poll found Wednesday.

Harris has emerged as the party’s de facto nominee, selected by party elites after President Joe Biden announced he would no longer run for re-election this weekend.

By simply choosing Harris for the nomination instead of holding a democratic process, Democrats will nullify about 14 million votes cast during primary elections for Biden.

The poll asked Democrats/Democrat-leaning independents who are registered to vote and prefer the Democrat Party to nominate a candidate other than Harris in 2024.

“About three-quarters of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters (76%) say the Democratic Party should nominate Harris as its candidate for president, with only about 6% expressing support for any other specific person as the nominee,” CNN revealed.

When the 23% who did not prefer Harris were asked which specific candidate they preferred, respondents replied as such:

Just someone besides Kamala Harris: 73 percent

A specific person (NET) (specify): 27 percent

Michelle Obama: 5 percent

Gavin Newsom: 4 percent

Pete Buttigieg: 3 percent

Josh Shapiro: 3 percent

Gretchen Whitmer: 3 percent

Bernie Sanders: 3 percent

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 2 percent

J.B. Pritzker: 1 percent

The poll sampled 1,631 voters from July 22-23, 2024, with a ± three percent margin of error. The survey is one of the first published surveys after Biden endorsed Harris for president.

Harris appeared to slightly improve upon Biden’s lead among voters ages 18-34 but not enough to overcome former President Donald Trump’s inroads with the demographic, another sign of a lack of enthusiasm for Harris, the poll found.

Biden won the young vote — under the age of 35 — by 21 points in 2020. In contrast, Harris underperforms Biden, according to the CNN poll. She only holds a nine-point lead, 12 points worse than Biden’s performance.

Trump appeared to make inroads with the youngest demographic, making it difficult for Harris to perform as well as Biden, according to CNN analyst Harry Enten.

In 2024, young voters are split (49-49 percent) between identifying as Republicans and Democrats. In 2020, according to Pew Research, 56 percent of young voters identified as Democrats, while 39 percent identified as Republicans.

Editor’s Note: This story misread poll results to claim that 73% of registered Democrats wanted someone other than Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential nominee. In reality, only 23% of Democrat and Democrat-leaning respondents said they wanted a different candidate. That 73% figure was merely the proportion of people within that 23% of dissenters who did not prefer a particular candidate instead of her. The headline and text have been updated to correct this misreading.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.