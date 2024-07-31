Donald Trump to Address National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a conversation with attendees of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Annual Convention and Career Fair on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois.

The conversation will address “the most pressing issues facing the Black community,” according to a Trump-Vance campaign press release.

Three journalists — ABC News’s Rachel Scott, Fox News’s Harris Faulkner, and Semafor’s Kadia Goba — will moderate the convention.

It comes as Trump has made inroads with black voters as he seeks a return to the White House in 2024. It also comes as the Democrat Party has dumped President Joe Biden at the top of its 2024 presidential ticket in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother is Indian and whose father is Jamaican.

“President Trump accomplished more for Black Americans than any other president in recent history by implementing America First policies on the economy, immigration, energy, law and order, and foreign policy,” the campaign added.

“Historic rates of Black voters now support President Trump, and the reason is simple,” it continued. “Black voters know that President Trump is the only presidential candidate who can deliver results on day one because he already has, including landmark unemployment rates for Black Americans, increased median income for Black households, historic permanent funding for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), comprehensive bipartisan criminal justice reform, and nearly $50 billion in funds to revitalize Opportunity Zones.”

