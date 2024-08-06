America First Legal (AFL) announced Tuesday it filed a lawsuit on behalf of its clients against the county recorder in Arizona’s largest county, asserting he failed to remove illegal aliens from voter rolls.

AFL — whose president, Stephen Miller, served as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump during his administration — shared in a release it is taking legal action against Maricopa County Recorder Steven Richer on behalf of its clients.

The group is representing Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona, and registered voter and naturalized citizen Yvonne Cahill, according to the release obtained by Breitbart News ahead of its official release Tuesday morning.

“America First Legal is leading the charge to keep illegal aliens from voting in 2024. Maricopa County, in direct violation of state law, is refusing to remove illegal alien voters from the roll,” Miller said in a press release.

“We are taking decisive action: suing Maricopa County for unlawfully permitting illegal aliens and foreign citizens to interfere in the 2024 election,” he added.

Richer and election officials in all 14 other counties in Arizona received letters from AFL in July demanding they “fulfill their legal obligations to prevent aliens from voting and warning them that if they fail to do so, AFL would pursue legal action on behalf of its clients,” according to the release.

AFL writes that it received a response from Richer’s “attorney, stating that he would not be taking any action” and that “he incorrectly claimed that his office is already following the law about verifying the citizenship of voters.”

“This claim is incorrect because the number of registered voters without confirmed citizenship continues to rise under his watch, and his office has not even bothered to obtain access to any of the necessary databases for checking the citizenship of already registered voters,” AFL writes.

The release further asserts that state and local election officials are empowered by two federal statutes, 8 U.S.C. § 1373(c) and 8 U.S.C. § 1644, to gather information regarding any person’s immigration or citizenship status for lawful purposes.

“Yet, Recorder Richer obstinately refuses to use these statutes to get citizenship information from DHS about voters registered in Maricopa County,” according to AFL.

A copy of the lawsuit obtained by Breitbart News further argues that Richer has also “ignored” voter list maintenance requirements put in place in 2022 by the state legislature.

“The Legislature adopted these requirements to ensure that County Recorders remove foreign citizens from voter lists and to allay Arizonans’ reasonable concerns about foreign citizen voting,” the complaint reads.

The filing states that its purpose “is to restore public trust in our State’s electoral system by holding Recorder Richer accountable for his failures and to ensure that the list maintenance required by the law — and common sense — is performed.”

The case is Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona v. Richer, No. CV2023-020835, in Superior Court of Maricopa County, Arizona.