Poll: Only 17% of Americans View Radical-Left Tim Walz Positively

Less than a quarter of Americans view Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz positively, an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s selection of Walz as her running mate indicates that she allied herself with the most far-left choice among those on her shortlist.

Pro-Israel Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), who hails from the all-important state of Pennsylvania and appeared to be Harris’s second choice, was opposed by the far left.

Walz has a history of governing far to the left as Minnesota’s governor. He was also a radical member of the House of Representatives, with Heritage Action giving him a lifetime score of 13 percent.

The poll found that only 17 percent of Americans view Walz favorably, while 12 percent view him unfavorably. The 17 and 12 percent marks appear to be so low because many Americans (71 percent) have never heard of him before or are unsure how to rate him.

Here are seven things to know about Walz’s far-left record.

In contrast, 25 percent of Americans view Shapiro favorably, while 23 percent view him unfavorably. Fifty-three percent have either never heard of Shapiro or are unsure how to rate him.

Many have questioned why Harris chose Walz over Shapiro.

“Shapiro is a very popular governor in a crucial swing state,” investor Steve Eisman posted on X. “Walz is the governor of a solid democratic state. Why pick Walz when Shapiro could have given you Pennsylvania?”

“Answer: Shapiro is a Jew and Harris is petrified that picking Shapiro would have alienated the progressive/Israel hating wing of the Democratic Party,” he said.

Thoughts on the VP Pick by Harris. Ask your self this. Shapiro is a very popular governor in a crucial swing state. Walz is the governor of a solid democratic state. Why pick Walz when Shapiro could have given you Pennsylvania? Answer: Shapiro is a Jew and Harris is… — Steven Eisman (@EismanSteven) August 6, 2024

Harris said Tuesday she was “proud” to choose Walz as her running mate. “I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Harris said. “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team.”

I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

The poll sampled 1,613 adults from August 1-4, 2024, with a margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.