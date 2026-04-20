Milei and Netanyahu Launch ‘Isaac Accords’ Program Between Israel and Western Hemisphere

President of Argentina Javier Milei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday launched the “Isaac Accords,” a new strategic framework aimed at strengthening cooperation between Argentina, Israel and like-minded partners in the Western Hemisphere.

In an official statement, the Argentine Foreign Ministry detailed that the Isaac Accords constitute a new strategic framework between Argentina, Israel, and “the descendants of Isaac and nations with a Judeo-Christian tradition” in the Western Hemisphere that is designed to strengthen cooperation in the defense of freedom and democracy, and promote the joint fight against terrorism, antisemitism, and drug trafficking.

The Isaac Accords, the Ministry pointed out, were conceived by Milei and are inspired by the vision of President Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords, noting that the Accords will have a particular focus on countering Iran’s attempts to expand its terrorist networks and operational presence in the Western Hemisphere. The initiative also aims to “foster coordination and alignment in international forums, as well as to promote a framework for expanding cooperation in innovation, technology, trade, and economic openness.”

“The Isaac Agreements aim to promote peace through actions that foster long-term regional stability, security, and economic prosperity,” the Argentine Ministry said. “We welcome the expansion of the Agreements to include other like-minded nations in the Western Hemisphere that share these values.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry published an English language version of the joint statement on social media.

Milei landed in Israel on Sunday, marking his third official trip to the Middle Eastern country since he became president in December 2023. Milei and Netanyahu reportedly met in Jerusalem around noon (local time) after the Argentine president visited the Western Wall in the company of his delegation and local authorities. According to the Argentine presidency, Netanyahu described Milei as a “great friend of the State of Israel” and a “great world leader.”

The Isaac Accords were signed by Milei and Netanyahu after their bilateral meeting. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee represented President Trump at the ceremony.

“The occasion that brings us together today will not only further strengthen relations between Argentina and Israel, two nations united by the same values. It also marks a major step forward in building a freer, safer, and more prosperous Americas for all our peoples,” Milei said during the ceremony.

At the event, Milei announced that, starting in November, a new commercial airline route will connect Buenos Aires with Tel Aviv for the first time in history and reiterated Argentina’s plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem “as soon as conditions allow,” stressing, “we consider it necessary, but above all, fair.” Argentina originally planned to finish moving its embassy to Jerusalem by May 2026, but has since then delayed its plans in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Per the Argentine presidency, Netanyahu praised Milei’s “courage and moral character,” noting that he stands “with the Jewish people and in the fight against antisemitism” and emphasizing the close alliance that currently exists including the United States, Israel, and Argentina.

“We are at a time of great challenge and great consequence. We have been engaged with the United States in a battle against the great tyranny of Iran which terrorizes the world, which seeks our destruction and seeks to bring down the United States, seeks to bring down Western civilization as we know it,” Netanyahu said.

“We have achieved enormous things. It’s not over yet and any moment could bring us new developments. Javier Milei has that quality, every time he visits Israel. it’s right before something very big happens,” he continued.

On Sunday, Milei also visited Mount Herzl to participate in the pre-recording of the ceremony marking Israel’s 78th Independence Day, which will take place on Tuesday. During the event, Milei lit one of the 12 torches of the traditional celebration symbolize the Twelve Tribes of Israel. Netanyahu told reporters that Milei is the first the first foreign leader to light one of the torches on Israeli Independence Day.

At the rehearsal, Milei, who in his youth led a rock band and who has held rock concerts in Argentina as president, performed a cover of “Libre” (“Free”) by Spanish singer Nino Bravo, a song often associated with the story of Peter Fechter, who died in 1962 trying to flee from communism in East Germany.

Milei reportedly continued his official agenda on Monday in a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, followed by a visit to the Yeshivá Hebron in Jerusalem, where he will be honored by the Academy of Talmudic Studies.

On Tuesday, he is reportedly scheduled to meet with rabbis in the morning and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the afternoon. In the evening, he will attend the ceremony marking Israel’s Independence Day before returning to Argentina later that night.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.