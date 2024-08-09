Polls: Donald Trump’s Popularity Approaches Historic High 3 Months Before Election

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability and approval ratings approached their highest mark on record, according to RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.

The high watermarks suggest Trump is cruising into the November election with increasing momentum.

Trump’s favorability rating in the RealClearPolitics average is less than one point below his highest approval rating, marked in April:

RealClearPolitics Favorability Average

April 25, 2022: 45.3 percent

December 13, 2016: 44.5 percent

August 8, 2024: 44.4 percent

Trump’s approval rating in FiveThirtyEight average is also less than one point behind his greatest approval rating, notched in February:

FiveThirtyEight Approval Average

February 28, 2024: 44.0 percent

August 8, 2024: 43.3 percent

Trump’s popularity comes on the back of several federal legal battles, a conviction in New York State court, and a failed assassination attempt against his life, earning him the nickname, “Teflon Don.”

Americans reflect positively upon his presidency, additional polling shows. It appears the longer Trump is out of office, the more Americans view his presidency positively, the New York Times reported in April, based on a Times and Siena College survey.

The economy, the number one 2024 issue, and especially the soaring prices under the direction of the Biden-Harris administration, appear to be the main driver of the positive reflection, the poll found.

“We all had a little bit more money in our pockets when he was in office. I think he gave out more money than any other president that I have had in my lifetime,” Marecus Maupin, 41, told the Times of Trump. “It now feels like, although I’m making more, I’m not seeing it.”

American families are more in debt than ever, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York report on household debt, which was released Thursday. Americans owe a record $1.14 trillion on their credit cards, the report found, with credit card balances increasing by $27 billion in the second quarter of 2024. That is a 5.8 percent increase from last year.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.