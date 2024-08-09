Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) is ready to put his “political machine” behind former President Donald Trump in Georgia, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Graham told Fox News’s Hannity Thursday night that he attended a fundraiser in Atlanta on Wednesday, where Kemp vowed to aid Trump in the Peach State against Vice President Kamala Harris.

How badly do I want Republicans to win in November? I just said “Go Dawgs” on live television! We are going to win Georgia! pic.twitter.com/3ZWna09lyt — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 9, 2024

“When [Kemp] spoke, the first thing out of his mouth, he looked at everybody in the room and said, ‘I want Donald Trump to win Georgia. I’m all in for Donald Trump. I’m going to give him my political machine,'” Graham recounted

“I’ve got a great ground game, Imma put money behind it, and we’re going to win Georgia for Trump because Harris is a disaster for Georgia,” Kemp added, according to Graham.

Wednesday’s fundraiser, which was for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was held at former Sen. Kelly Loefler’s (R-GA) home. Graham said the NRSC raised $1,000,000 during the event.

“I’ve never felt better about Georgia,” Graham noted to host Sean Hannity.

In 2016, Trump carried Georgia over twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by 5.1 percentage points. However, in 2020, Trump narrowly lost to Biden by less than a quarter of one percent.

The 2022 midterms saw a very close U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Heisman Trophy-winning football player Herschel Walker. The election went to a run-off as Warnock and Walker both failed to break the 50 percent threshold at 49.44 percent and 48.49 percent, respectively. Warnock ultimately won the runoff.

However, Kemp prevailed in the gubernatorial race in 2022 and by a comfortable margin. Kemp took 53.4 percent of the vote against Democrat Stacey Abrams at 45.9 percent.

As of Friday afternoon, FveThirtyEight’s polling average showed Trump with a narrow edge over Harris in the peach state. He registered at 45.8 percent, and she sat at 45.2 percent.