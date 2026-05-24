Exclusive — Ken Paxton: Low-t talarico Loves Trans Kids, Would Have a Hard Time Winning in California

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas AG Ken Paxton talked about James Talarico.

Paxton said,” His views are so foreign that I would say he would have a hard time winning California, let alone Texas, once people realize what he actually believes and what he’s actually said.”

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