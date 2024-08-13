Harris Campaign Rips Trump’s Interview with Musk Despite Kamala Hiding from Media for 22 Days

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign attacked former President Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk on Monday despite her avoiding an unscripted interview for 22 straight days.
“Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024,” Harris campaign spokesperson Joseph Costello said in a statement, using class warfare terminology with roots in Marxism.
Trump’s interview came after the most powerful media organizations in the world failed to interview Harris for 22 straight days after she joined the presidential race on July 21.
The lack of interviews runs counter to the multitude of interviews the media typically conduct when candidates enter presidential races. The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024. The last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — on December 2, 2023.
