Exclusive — RNC Chairman Michael Whatley: Republicans Must First Target ‘Low-Propensity Voters’

Republicans must target key groups in the 2024 presidential election, zeroing in first on “low-propensity voters,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Whatley what groups he believes Republicans need to focus on in the 2024 presidential election: people on the fence or members of the base. Whatley said he does not believe these groups are very different in President Joe Biden’s America.

“What I would say is, right now, I’m not sure that those are mutually exclusive, right? Because every single American family is outraged by our southern border being open and having ten million illegal immigrants come across that border. Every single family is outraged about the fact that grocery prices are 20 percent higher, gasoline prices are 50 percent higher, housing costs — it costs twice as much for you to buy a house today as it did four years ago,” he said, explaining that Republicans must “stick to those issues,” and, if they do, they will hit the base as well as those in the middle.

“I think that when we talk about the low-propensity voters, these are people that you just mentioned, right? Gun owners that aren’t registered to vote, evangelical Christians that aren’t registered to vote, you know, people that we know if they vote are going to vote for us. We got to figure out how to dynamite them off the couch. That really is our sweet spot we’re trying to hit with our grassroots programs right now,” he said, making it clear that the GOP’s low-propensity voters are the first group that they must target.

LISTEN:

“Our low-propensity voters — that we know if they vote, they’re going to vote our way — that has to be the first group that we go get. And, then, we do need to have the conversation with the folks in the middle. And, obviously, that messaging is going to be a little bit different, but, I’ll tell you, because of our digital efforts, because of our direct mail efforts, we’re going to go talk to every single one of those groups,” he said.

“I think, in this election cycle, we cannot afford to take any group and say we don’t need it,” Whatley added.

