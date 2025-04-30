The wife of the Democratic Party’s “Maryland Man” reportedly filed a previously unknown 2020 request for protection against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who has recently been deported back to his home country of El Salvador, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The wife, Jennifer Vasquez, sought the protective order on August 3, 2020, to bar Abrego Garcia from her house in Temple Hills, Maryland. She told the District Court of Maryland:

Today, Aug 3, 2020 … I then went to the car + found phone was able to call 911. I try to return inside but he locked all doors. After 5min waiting for police he opened the door and told me to give him the keys. … Police came he acted violent with him. + Broke my phone in front of officer.

Vasquez appears to repeatedly spell “he’s” as “his”:

This is not the 1st time. It [has] been a couple of occasion he takes my phone, and car + I’m left without be able to call anyone. … have photos of all the bruises his left on my body. In my house his broken TVs, my son’s tablet, my car windshield, phones … Me _+ my kids are afraid now. He’s tricked me …. slapped me in the face. Threaten me, I also have a recorded that his told my ex-mother-in-law that [if] he kills me no-one can do anything to him.

A second section describes repeated attacks by Abrego Garcia, who was visited in El Salvador by Sen. Chris van Hollen (D-MD):

Nov 2019 – grab me by the hair in the car. Dec. 3, 2019 … dragged me out of car leaving me in the street. Jan 2020, broke my son tablet, broke doors in my house. March 2020 pushed me against wall … hit, broke phone, TV, walls.

“The facts are clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

He had no business being in our country and we are proud to have deported this violent thug … We have now found two petitions for protection against him, in addition to the fact that he entered the country illegally and is a confirmed member of MS-13. Our country is safer with him gone.

Many Democrats rallied around the illegal migrant, despite growing evidence that he beat his wife and also served as a street hustler for the dangerous MS-13 gang and worked as an illegal labor trafficker in 2022.

One week after her request, on August 11, Vasquez asked the court to rescind the protective order from August 3, saying:

[My reasons are] Our son turns 1 today 08/11/2020 and his family wants to be in my son birthday. His also agreed to continue counseling and if not his willing to sign divorce papers.

After nine days, on August 20, the court ordered a hearing to be held.

On August 24, the court dismissed the “petition for protection” because: “Nobody appeared and no petition or any other evidence was considered. the court makes the following findings: Petition is dismissed.” The dismissal was signed by Judge Donnaka Varner Lewis.

Pro-migration groups are still suing the federal government for the return of Abrego Garcia to Maryland.