Kamala Harris Shocked by Trump’s ‘High Velocity’ White House Return

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris looks around America today and sees a whirlwind of change driven by Donald Trump’s triumphant return to the White House. She told supporters Wednesday night she doesn’t like it. No, not one bit.

Speaking to an elite audience of Democrats at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, the former vice-president was making her first major speech since losing November’s election.

The crowd included Democratic donors, candidates and elected officials. Among them were Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California and former California Congresswoman Katie Porter, both of whom are running for governor and still struggling for answers to just why voters so comprehensively rejected Harris at the ballot box.

RELATED — Patrick Bet-David: Kamala and the Left Lost Because They “Showed Fear” to America

Harris bemoaned Trump to the party faithful and pleaded for an end to his efforts to reform everything from immigration to foreign aid plus tariffs and government efficiency to tackling Washington, DC’s, chronic waste of taxpayer dollars: She said:

What we are, in fact, witnessing is a high velocity event, where a vessel is being used for the swift implementation of an agenda that has been decades in the making. An agenda to slash public education. An agenda to shrink government and then privatize its services. All while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest. A narrow, self-serving vision of America where they punish truth-tellers, favor loyalists, cash in on their power, and leave everyone to fend for themselves.

Harris, who is thought to be mulling a run for the governorship of her home state of California in 2026 or a possible White House run in 2028, has been largely invisible since her humiliating defeat.

AFP reports on Wednesday she was a guest speaker at an event run by Emerge, a political organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for public office.

She told the crowd Trump’s dynamic actions engendered fear in his opponents even as he racks up success after success in delivering on his election promises.

RELATED — “Damn, I Love My Job”: Border Czar Tom Homan Shows Kamala How It’s Really Done

“President Trump, his administration, and their allies are counting on the notion that fear can be contagious,” she said. “They are counting on the notion that, if they can make some people afraid, it will have a chilling effect on others.”

But, she claimed, courage remains the answer to a successful Donald Trump recalibration of the nation that returned him to the highest office in the land.

“Fear isn’t the only thing that’s contagious. Courage is contagious,” she said. “The courage of all these Americans inspires me.”