Trump: We Might End Harvard Grants Entirely, They Don’t ‘Really Need It’ and Teach Remedial Math

During an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, President Donald Trump stated that there may be a permanent end to Harvard getting billions from the government and “We can grant that money to people that really need it,” and cited issues with foreign students and Harvard offering remedial math while also stating that “if we’re going to give grant money, we want people in that school that are going to love our country, not people that are going to hate our country.”

Trump said, “Harvard gets four or five billion dollars a year from the United States government in the form of grants, and they have $53 billion. And yet they don’t treat the people right. They take foreign students, nobody knows where they come from. And they viciously hate our country. And I’m saying if we’re going to give grant money, we want people in that school that are going to love our country, not people that are going to hate our country. They run a bad operation up there, and we have to get to the bottom of it.”

He continued, “On top of that, they said they want to teach their students remedial mathematics. That’s basic math, two and two is four. And you say, well, Harvard’s supposed to be so great, why do people have to have remedial, that’s basic, very simple mathematics? So, we’re looking into Harvard. But we give them billions of dollars a year, and that may very well stop. And that’s up to the president, it’s up to our government. We don’t have to grant their money. We can grant that money to people that really need it, and frankly, people that you’d rather have me give the money to, Stephen.”

