Ukraine Signs Rare Earth Minerals Agreement with U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Ukraine has signed a “historic economic partnership agreement” with the United States that establishes the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and allows the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

In a press release from the Department of the Treasury, Bessent praised President Donald Trump’s “tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace” in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“Thanks to President Trump’s tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund,” Bessent said in a statement. “As the President has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war. This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”

Per the press release, the agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. positions both countries to “work collaboratively and invest together to ensure” their “mutual assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery”:

In recognition of the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to the defense of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion, this economic partnership positions our two countries to work collaboratively and invest together to ensure that our mutual assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Fox News reported that Ukrainian Economy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko had flown to the U.S. to “help finalize the deal,” and that she praised the agreement in a post on X, stating it would “attract global investment” into Ukraine.

In a recent post on Truth Social, Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign a minerals deal with the U.S., noting that Zelensky had “not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal.”

Breitbart News’s John Hayward reported in March that Zelensky had revealed that the Trump administration proposed a new version of the rare earths mineral deal that would develop Ukraine’s “extensive mineral deposits to help repay its war debts, finance reconstruction, and enhance security.”