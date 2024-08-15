Tim Walz Mocked for Not Jumping on JD Vance’s Second Debate Challenge: ‘Liar and a Coward!’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is a “liar and a coward,” Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist and former senior adviser to JD Vance’s (R-OH) Senate campaign, said Thursday after the Harris-Walz campaign only committed to three debates total — two presidential and one vice presidential.

Walz made a big deal out of agreeing to a single debate against Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, scheduled for October 1.

“See you on October 1, JD,” Walz wrote following CBS News offering four possible dates for the nominees to debate:

See you on October 1, JD. https://t.co/ssi0FdseN9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 14, 2024

Vance upped the ante, pressing Walz for a second debate, as well.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well,” Vance stated.

“I look forward to seeing you at both!” he exclaimed:

The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already. Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both! https://t.co/63FyI99dKU — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 15, 2024

However, the Harris campaign attempted to end the debate back-and-forth between both Trump and Harris and Vance and Walz on Thursday, proclaiming that the campaign would agree to only three total, including one vice presidential debate. That would mean that Walz is — at the time of this writing — rejecting Vance’s challenge for more than one debate.

“Wait, so after all the tough talk from @Tim_Walz claiming he is excited to debate @JDVance, he is backing down and refusing to accept a 2nd VP debate on CNN?” Surabian asked.

“Guess he is really leaning into his brand of being both a liar and a coward!” the Republican strategist exclaimed:

Wait, so after all the tough talk from @Tim_Walz claiming he is excited to debate @JDVance, he is backing down and refusing to accept a 2nd VP debate on CNN? Guess he is really leaning into his brand of being both a liar and a coward! https://t.co/28Z67yVXIw — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 15, 2024

The remark followed the communications director for the Harris-Walz campaign, Michael Tyler, releasing a statement, proclaiming that the “debate about debates is over.”

“Donald Trump accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice presidential debate,” he said, bizarrely implying that Trump would possibly not show up despite the fact that he already participated in one debate against President Joe Biden before Democrats ousted him. He also ignored Trump’s demand for even more debates.

“Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October,” he said, claiming that the campaign believes “voters deserve to see the candidates for the highest office in the land share their competing visions for their future.”

Ironically, he did not mention the fact that his own party alienated 14 million Democrats who voted for Biden in the primaries through the elites’ coronation of Harris, nor did he explain why Harris is dodging a third debate, as Trump proposed, and why Walz is seemingly dodging a second.

Team Harris says three debates –two presidential, one VP. pic.twitter.com/dQEwe8sR2L — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 15, 2024

