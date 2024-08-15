JD Vance Presses Tim Walz to Agree to Second Debate

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is pressing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to agree to a second vice presidential debate, making the case that “the American people deserve as many debates as possible.”

While Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, confirmed on Wednesday that he would participate in CBS News’s October 1 vice presidential debate, Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, pressed him to participate in a September 18 CNN debate as well.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” Vance said on X.

“Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well,” he continued. “I look forward to seeing you at both!”

On Wednesday, CBS News released a statement inviting both vice presidential nominees to a debate in New York City, giving them the choice of September 17, September 24, October 1, or October 8.

“We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates,” CBS News wrote, prompting Walz to respond, “See you on October 1, JD.”

Trump and Harris, the top-of-the-ticket candidates, are expected to face off in their first presidential debate on September 10, which ABC News will host.

“I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10,” Harris, who has yet to hold a press conference since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and tapped her as his replacement, said on X on August 8. “I look forward to it.”

Notably, Trump originally offered to participate in a handful of debates, challenging Harris to debate him on September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on NBC News, and September 25 on ABC News. He also already debated Biden once in the 2024 election season, which effectively sealed the deal for the 81-year-old’s political demise, generating widespread Democrat panic and calls to replace him.

However, it remains unclear if Harris will commit to further debates against Trump. As Breitbart News detailed on August 8, “Harris agreed to debate on September 10 on NBC News but refused to comment on whether she would participate in the other two.”