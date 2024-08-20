Vice President Kamala Harris deals with cowards “head on” and can “smell weakness,” her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, said on Tuesday during the Democrat National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. However, Harris has dodged debating her opponent in the presidential race, former President Donald Trump.

“Kamala is as tough as it comes — just ask the criminals, the global gangsters, and the witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She never runs from a fight,” Emhoff said.

“And she knows the best way to deal with a coward is to take him head on. Because we all know cowards are weak, and Kamala Harris can smell weakness. She doesn’t tolerate any BS. You’ve all seen that look and you know that look I’m talking about,” he added.

On Monday, Trump said he would participate in a “tele-town hall” with Fox News after Harris reportedly said she would not take part in a debate on September 4th, according to Breitbart News.

He wrote on Truth Social:

Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th. I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our “Border Czar,” where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted.

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Harris refused to debate Trump in a third proposed matchup he had suggested. However, she had agreed in July to a debate with Trump, but at the time, the campaigns had not settled on a date and network for the event, per Breitbart News.