Kamala Harris Dodges Debating Donald Trump in Third Proposed Matchup 

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday refused to debate former President Donald Trump in a third proposed matchup the former president suggested.

Harris, who refused to answer on August 8 if she accepted Trump’s three debate challenges, has only promised to show up at two events, according to a Harris campaign statement.

Harris agreed to debate Trump September 10 on NBC News and again sometime in October.

Trump offered to debate Harris on September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on NBC News, and September 25 on ABC News.

After Trump debated the then-presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, President Joe Biden, the president dropped out of the race amid an intense pressure campaign from his party.

Harris also stated she will only allow Gov. Tim Walz to attend one debate with Sen. JD Vance, who proposed to meet Walz twice.

Walz is an admittedly terrible debater.

“Tim Walz refuses to deploy!” Vance posted on X following the Harris campaign’s announcement:

Tim Walz refuses to deploy! https://t.co/KqGkm3nOHQ — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 15, 2024

