Former President Donald Trump said he would be taking part in a “tele-town hall” with Fox News’s Sean Hannity after Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly announced she would not participate in a debate on September 4th.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Harris had “informed” him that she would “not do” a debate on September 4th on Fox News. Trump added that Harris knew it would be “very difficult” for her “to defend her record” of flip-flopping on issues.

“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” Trump wrote. “I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border, our ‘Border Czar,’ where millions of criminals and people from mental institutions and terrorists have been allowed to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted.”

“It’s called, and she LOVES IT, an OPEN BORDER!!!” Trump continued. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox. It will take place in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Details to follow!”

The Harris campaign recently announced that the vice president had only promised to attend two events after Trump proposed three dates for them to debate.

Trump and Harris have agreed to take part in a presidential debate on September 10, hosted by NBC News, as well as another debate taking place in October.

The former president offered Harris three dates to debate; one would be on September 4th, hosted by Fox News, another would be on September 10th, hosted by NBC News, and another would be September 25 on ABC News.