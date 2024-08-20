Report: Biden’s DNC Speech Delivered Post-Prime Time Due to ‘Applause’

The Democratic National Committee supposedly botched its convention’s speaking schedule, which pushed President Joe Biden’s keynote speech on Monday evening out of the prime-time window.
The time slot for the unpopular president forced out of his candidacy by party bosses was not by accident, pollster Nate Silver suggested on X. “You’ve gotta be pretty naive to think the prolonged DNC tonight is for any reason other than diminishing Biden’s visibility.”
“We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage,” an organizer told Politico.
Others said the delay was just a coincidence. “I think these guys have a big scheduling problem,” a veteran Democrat who had been involved in many previous conventions told Politico Playbook. “Do they realize the universe runs on East Coast time?”
Biden’s speech did not appear to go well. He slurred his words and made many gaffes, reinforcing the reason Democrats apparently forced Biden from the ticket. “Kamala and I are committed to strengthening legal immigration,” he said, slurring his words so that some Republicans suggested he said “strengthening illegal immigration.”
NEW: President Biden has arguably one of his worst speeches to date, lies and slurs his way through the entire speech.
Recap:
1. Biden says women are without electrical [power?]
2. Biden says border crossings are down under his administration compared to Trump (??)
3. Biden… pic.twitter.com/WPlE1Do3yU
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak again at her coronation on Thursday night after receiving zero Democrat presidential primary votes in her career.
“I had to do what I had to do,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN Monday night about Biden dropping his candidacy. “My concern was not about the president. It was about his campaign.”
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
