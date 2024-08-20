Report: Biden’s DNC Speech Delivered Post-Prime Time Due to ‘Applause’

The Democratic National Committee supposedly botched its convention’s speaking schedule, which pushed President Joe Biden’s keynote speech on Monday evening out of the prime-time window.

Biden began his 48-minute speech at 11:30 p.m. EST, a late hour for voters living in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The time slot for the unpopular president forced out of his candidacy by party bosses was not by accident, pollster Nate Silver suggested on X. “You’ve gotta be pretty naive to think the prolonged DNC tonight is for any reason other than diminishing Biden’s visibility.”

Convention organizers, however, blamed the late time spot on “raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker.”

“We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage,” an organizer told Politico.

Others said the delay was just a coincidence. “I think these guys have a big scheduling problem,” a veteran Democrat who had been involved in many previous conventions told Politico Playbook. “Do they realize the universe runs on East Coast time?”

Biden’s speech did not appear to go well. He slurred his words and made many gaffes, reinforcing the reason Democrats apparently forced Biden from the ticket. “Kamala and I are committed to strengthening legal immigration,” he said, slurring his words so that some Republicans suggested he said “strengthening illegal immigration.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak again at her coronation on Thursday night after receiving zero Democrat presidential primary votes in her career.

Biden received about 14 million in 2024.

“I had to do what I had to do,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN Monday night about Biden dropping his candidacy. “My concern was not about the president. It was about his campaign.”

