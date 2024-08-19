Kamala Harris Thanks Outgoing Joe Biden for ‘Historic’ Service

Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage in a surprise Monday night appearance at the Democratic National Convention to thank President Joe Biden for his “historic” service.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, inflation soared about 20 percent across the board, millions of people surged over the southern border, the nation experienced the deadly Afghan withdrawal, and the administration’s political opponent was indicted.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to this nation, and for all you will continue to do,” Kamala Harris said of Biden. “We are forever grateful to you.”

“This is going to be a great week, and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight,” she said:

Harris will speak again at her coronation on Thursday night after receiving zero Democrat presidential primary votes in her career.

Biden received about 14 million in 2024.

“I did what I had to do,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN about Harris taking Biden’s spot atop the ticket. “My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign.”

