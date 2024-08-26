Vice President Kamala Harris continued to hide from unscripted public events on Monday and only issued a press release on the third anniversary of the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal that killed 13 U.S. troops.

“Today and everyday, I mourn and honor them,” Harris’s statement read. “These 13 devoted patriots represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe.”

Harris was reportedly the last person to speak with President Joe Biden before the administration decided to begin the deadly withdrawal.

“My prayers are with their families and loved ones. My heart breaks for their pain and their loss,” she added. “I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families and I will always honor their service and sacrifice.”

Like Harris, Biden was also absent on Monday after he began a vacation last week, causing Republicans to question who is running the government.

In contrast, the former President Donald Trump traveled to Arlington National Cemetery in to Northern Virginia to honor the fallen:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.