3 Awkward Moments from Kamala Harris in Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered three awkward moments on Thursday in Georgia, underscoring why her campaign has tried to hide her from the media.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

One

During her first prerecorded interview since joining the race 39 days ago, Harris tried to explain the alleged crises of global warming but delivered a word salad instead.

“The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time”:

Kamala: "The climate crisis is real that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time." pic.twitter.com/xjTVwcUfLZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

Two

“What would you do on Day 1 in the White House?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked Harris.

Harris said words but did not answer the question. Townhall’s X account called it “rambling.”

“So what would you do Day 1?” Bash had to ask again:

Kamala Harris kicked off her first interview with yet another word salad. CNN's DANA BASH: "What would you do on Day 1 in the White House?" HARRIS: *rambles without answering the question* BASH: "So what would you do Day 1?" pic.twitter.com/tSaskWxo7s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2024

Three

It is unclear what Harris tried to say, but she somehow mentioned the “United States supreme” during remarks at a Thursday rally after taping the CNN interview:

“He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation!”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.