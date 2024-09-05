‘Trump Broke Her’ — Republicans Mock Liz Cheney for Endorsing Kamala Harris

Republicans roundly mocked ex-Republican Wyoming representative Liz Cheney on Thursday for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, who Cheney said was a “radical liberal” just four years ago.
“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution,” Cheney claimed at Duke University, “I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”
Cheney’s announcement drew immediate backlash from conservatives. Some harkened back to 2020 when Cheney called Harris a threat to Democracy, while others ripped Cheney for becoming the Democrats’ attack dog on the partisan January 6 Committee.
FLASHBACK — Liz Cheney Vows ‘I Will Never Vote for Donald Trump’
Mike Davis suggested the endorsement was as good as an ad for former President Donald Trump.
“Like her father, @Liz_Cheney‘s part of the globalist uniparty. They’re happy to send other parents’ kids to die in their wars. And they’re happy to replace American workers with cheap illegal-immigrant labor,” he said:
Sen Mike Lee (R-UT) reposted a Cheney post from 2020 that called Harris a “radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance, and explode the size and power of the federal gov’t.”
“Does this mean she now thinks Kamala is a conservative who wants to reduce taxes, protect gun rights, and reduce the size and power of the federal government?” Lee mocked.
Joe Concha shared a post of Harris ripping Harris on Fox News as politician who supports “dangerous policies”:
Collin Rugg, a social media influencer, succinctly slammed Cheney as duplicitous:
Executive Director for Women for America First Kylie Jane Kremer said Cheney should go to prison for her work on the partisan January 6 Committee:
“Trump Broke Her,” Chuck Callesto said:
Cheney did not want to lose her powerful position in Republican House leadership. To save her title, Cheney reportedly met “off-the-record” with Fox News board member Paul Ryan to shore up rumors of her ouster. Breitbart News reported that Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Bulwark, “recognized the meeting as perhaps Cheney’s last gasp to remain in power.”
