Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) criticized former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that Cheney and Harris “get rich” while American children die in wars overseas.

While speaking to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Arizona, Vance described Cheney as being a “person whose entire career has been about sending other people’s children to fight and die for her military conflicts.” Vance added that both Cheney and Harris “get rich” when the United States “loses wars instead of winning wars.”

Kirk pointed out how “every failed warmonger in the established D.C.” is supporting Harris, while the “peacemakers” support former President Donald Trump and Vance, his vice presidential running mate.

“Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris,” Kirk said. “It’s so interesting, is it, that every failed warmonger in the established D.C. — let’s just say machine — is behind Kamala Harris. That the peacemakers are behind Trump and Vance. Blessed are the peacemakers is what the Scriptures say.”

“You are right, blessed are the peacemakers,” Vance said. “Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners. They get rich when America’s sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. They get rich when America gets weaker in the world. We want American strength, American security, and most importantly peace. Let’s bring peace back to the world and Donald Trump is the candidate to do it.”

“Maybe the best thing, not the very best thing, but a very good thing I could say about the next presidency of Donald J. Trump is that he’s going to make sure that people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded,” Vance added. “This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other people’s children off to fight and die for her military conflicts and her ridiculous ideas that somehow we’re going to turn Afghanistan, a country that doesn’t even have running water in a lot of places, into a thriving literal Democracy. And, for that, Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of your children. Liz Cheney, you know what, I think it’s the best thing in the world if she’s supporting Kamala Harris.”

Vance’s words come after Cheney announced she would be casting her vote for Harris in the upcoming presidential election, noting that she could not vote for Trump “because of the danger” he poses.

Cheney has previously described Harris as being a “radical liberal.”

In the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Cheney accused Trump of having “formed the mob” and “incited the mob” at the Capitol.

Cheney has previously indicated that if Trump were the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 election, she would not support him.

