Report: Kamala Harris’s Aides Are Unsure of Her Policy Positions

Not even campaign aides are sure of what Vice President Kamala Harris’s policy positions are, Axios reported Friday, fueling concerns that Harris is an empty political shell with intentions to do or say whatever is needed to get elected.

With only 60 days left until the presidential election, time is running out for Americans to learn about Harris’s ambiguous plans. She has only sat for one pre-recorded interview since joining the race seven weeks ago on July 21, 2024.

In those seven weeks, Harris allegedly changed her view, outright flip-flopped, or has an unknown position in nine areas:

Banning plastic straws (Flip-flopped) A mandate for only producing electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2035 (Unknown) Banning fracking (Flip-flopped) Gun confiscation through a buyback program (Allegedly no longer supports via anonymous campaign spokesperson) Decriminalizing illegally crossing the southern border (Allegedly no longer supports via anonymous campaign spokesperson) Reparations (Unknown) Building a border wall (Allegedly no longer supports via anonymous campaign spokesperson) A federal jobs guarantee (Allegedly no longer supports via anonymous campaign spokesperson) Medicare for All (Flip-flopped)

“Harris and her campaign haven’t provided many details explaining her policy shifts,” Axios admitted Friday. “[E]ven some of her own staffers aren’t sure where she stands on a range of issues.”

Axios reportedly asked the Harris campaign six days in a row about her unknown policy positions before getting a “no comment” from aides.

Harris’s treatment of the media underscores her conundrum : Harris cannot powerfully campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

CNN’s Dana Bash exposed Harris’s conundrum during her first pre-taped interview.

Harris owned the Biden-Harris administration’s economic record while she simultaneously blamed Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump for it. The contradiction was stark, producing an outcome that forced Harris to tout her administration’s policies to validate her candidacy all while she undermined her record and her candidacy.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.