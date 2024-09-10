ABC News’s David Muir Fact-Checks a Joke by Trump During Debate

ABC News debate moderator David Muir fact-checked a joke that former President Donald Trump previously delivered about the 2020 election.

“Mr. President,” Muir began, “for three and a half years after you lost the 2020 election, you repeatedly falsely claimed that you won, and many times, saying you won in a landslide.”

Muir then quoted Trump’s recent statements about the 2020 election.

“In the past couple of weeks, leading up to this debate, you have said, quote, you ‘lost by a whisker,’ that you quote, ‘didn’t quite make it,’ that you ‘came up a little bit short.'”

“I said that?” Trump asked.

“Are you now acknowledging that you’ve lost in 2020?” Muir replied.

“No, I don’t acknowledge that at all. I said that sarcastically,” Trump said.

“We looked at your video. You said that you had ‘lost by a whisker.’ We didn‘t detect sarcasm,” Muir reiterated:

Many viewers accused Muir of c0-hosting a biased debate. More here on the moderators.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.