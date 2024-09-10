ABC News debate viewers ripped the moderators for bias in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Anchors Linsey Davis and David Muir, who moderated the 90-minute debate, were said to apply a double standard on follow-up questions, fact checks, and the framing of questions.

Viewers took to X to raise concerns:

Sixty-one percent of likely voters believe the next president should represent a major change from the Biden-Harris administration, while only 25 percent said Harris represented that change, a Times/Siena College found Sunday. A majority said Trump represented the change.

Harris comes into the debate with a conundrum : She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

