ABC News debate viewers ripped the moderators for bias in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Anchors Linsey Davis and David Muir, who moderated the 90-minute debate, were said to apply a double standard on follow-up questions, fact checks, and the framing of questions.
Viewers took to X to raise concerns:
Sixty-one percent of likely voters believe the next president should represent a major change from the Biden-Harris administration, while only 25 percent said Harris represented that change, a Times/Siena College found Sunday. A majority said Trump represented the change.
Harris comes into the debate with a conundrum: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, but she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.
https://twitter.com/ForecasterEnten/status/1833515128425173496
