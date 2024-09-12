Vice President Kamala Harris’s support among Jewish voters is at its lowest level for a Democrat since the 1988 election, when former Gov. Michael Dukakis (D) lost to George H. W. Bush.

Harris’s diminished support suggests Jewish voters are uneasy about the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Hamas/Israel war and its management of pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

Harris’s support among registered Jewish voters is 65 percent, Pew Research found this week, the lowest mark for a Democrat since Dukakis lost to Bush with only 64 percent support among the demographic.

Trump has 34 percent support among Jewish voters, according to Pew polling:

After the 1988 election, support for Democrats among Jewish voters increased into the high 70s and low 80s. In former President Obama’s 2012 election, support for the Democrat nominee sunk again to the high 60s and hovered around 70 percent until 2020.

President Joe Biden won 70 percent of American Jewish support, while 30 percent went for Trump, according to Pew, four points less than his current 2024 support.

Before the 1988 election, Reagan appealed to Jewish voters, curtailing the demographic’s support of the Democrat party in the 1980 and 1984 elections. Mondale only received 57 percent support in 1984 and Carter only garnered 45 percent support in 1980.

On average, since 1968, 71 percent of Jewish voters have selected Democrat candidates, six points more than Harris’s current support of 65 percent, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

