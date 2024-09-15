Social Media Roasts Kamala Harris’s New ‘Accent’ Debuted at Congressional Black Caucus Event

Vice President Kamala Harris is again being dragged online for unveiling a “new accent,” this time at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday night.

“Hello to all of my Divine Nine brothers and sisters,” the Democrat said to the audience. “And to all my HBCU brothers and sisters.”

The “End Wokeness” X account garnered over 7.6 million views with its roast:

“BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at the Black Caucus Dinner,” the conservative page wrote.

“Is that her Canadian accent?” asked political cartoonist George Alexopoulos:

Others called the accent “racist”:

Students for Trump chair Ryan Fournier said Harris was “worse than Hillary,” who was also notorious for putting on a southern accent when addressing crowds of black people:

Black conservative influencer Dom Lucre said Harris’s accent was an offensive “southern negro/mammy” voice:

A side-by-side video posted by X user Matthew Williams also juxtaposed the way Harris said “64 days” in Detroit, Michigan and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania just hours apart: