Report: Kamala Harris Seeks Interviews with Hosts Who Do Not Ask Follow-Up Questions

Vice President Kamala Harris wants to only sit for interviews with hosts who “tend not to ask” follow-up questions, the New York Times reported Tuesday, based on conversations with Harris campaign aides.

Harris has only performed two television interviews since joining the race, and her performances were disastrous.

During her second interview on Friday with Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC, Harris undermined her record in the Biden-Harris administration by stating that the administration’s policies are not fit for the “twenty-first century.”

Taff also asked Harris how she would go about bringing “down prices and making life more affordable for people.” Harris responded with the same rehearsed answer she used in the debate.

“I grew up a middle-class kid,” Harris replied, again ignoring the question. As Breitbart News has reported, Harris’s claim is “mostly false.” Harris grew up with an affluent Canadian upbringing in Westmount.

The Harris campaign is looking to conduct more interviews in the future, potentially with CBS News’s “60 Minutes,” the Times reported , but the Harris campaign would prefer hosts who do not press Harris on her record.

“Every big news network has a standing request with the Harris campaign for an interview,” the Times reported:

But aides say Ms. Harris is more likely to spend time answering questions from inquisitors with smaller, more niche audiences that include many voters in battleground states. These interviewers include drive-time radio hosts and anchors from the local evening news — particularly those who, like the television reporter from Philadelphia, tend not to ask follow-ups if and when Ms. Harris filibusters or dodges their questions.

On Tuesday, she will be interviewed by three reporters at a gathering of the National Association of Black Journalists, a group of journalists who will likely ask Harris softball questions with little to no follow-up questions.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.