Trump: ‘No Sticking Points’ Remain with Iran, Iran to Stop Backing Proxies

President Donald Trump said Friday that “no sticking points” remain in the way of reaching a deal with Iran, which has agreed to stop backing terror proxies.

Trump told the AFP on Friday, after a string of Truth Social posts on rapid progress in Iran, that there are no more “sticking points” to a deal, according to Danny Kemp of the wire service.

“We’re very close. Looks like it’s going to be very good for everybody. And we’re very close to having a deal,” Trump told the outlet over a phone call.

“The strait’s going to be open, they already are open. And things are going very well,” he added.

A short time after the article was published, CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jang said she spoke to the president in what was at least his fourth phone call with a journalist on Friday.

Jiang reported that Trump told her Iran is committed to ending its backing of proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

He also said there would be no ground troops retrieving enriched uranium from Iran:

“No. No troops,” he said. “We’ll go down and get it with them, and then we’ll take it. We’ll be getting it together because by that time, we’ll have an agreement and there’s no need for fighting when there’s an agreement. Nice right? That’s better. We would have done it the other way if we had to.” The president said the material would then be brought to the U.S. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” he said.

Iran also pledged to end uranium enrichment indefinitely, Trump told Jiang.

In a conversation with NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer, the president said Iran “agreed to everything.” Meyer’s reporting came after the president announced Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz and that the United States would retrieve enriched uranium.

The president also announced Iran is removing mines from the Strait, and that it committed to never blocking the Strait again.