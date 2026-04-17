Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) extensive record voting to confirm liberal judicial and executive nominees revered by the Left are weighing on his efforts to win a fifth six-year term in the Senate.
The South Carolina Senator is a mainstay on Fox News, where he alternates between cheerleading for President Donald Trump’s agenda while encouraging the President to veer towards neoconservative priorities. But his record confirming nominees who later haunt Trump tells a different story.
Graham voted to confirm President Joe Biden nominees Merrick Garland for Attorney General and Lisa Monaco for Deputy Attorney General.
Both were key architects of the lawfare against Trump and his family and allies.
But Graham’s votes to confirm Democrat-nominated judges, including James Boasberg, will haunt conservatives long after the Biden administration, and have already left a painful mark on the Trump agenda.
Breitbart News previously reported that Graham voted to confirm Judge Anne Traum, whom Biden nominated to the U.S. District Court for Nevada in 2022. Since taking the bench, the controversial Traum has developed a record for slapping child sex offenders on the wrist:
Graham broke with Republicans to confirm Traum, a former public defender, joining moderate Republican Sens. Susan Collins (ME) and Lisa Murkowski (AK).
Traum was confirmed 49 to 47, with Graham’s vote ensuring the vote did not result in a tie, which would have required Vice President Kamala Harris to break unless Graham’s vote pushed one of his other deferential Republican colleagues to join him in opposition.
Before Graham’s confirmation vote, Traum earned notoriety during her 2021 confirmation hearing when she refused to give a yes or no answer repeatedly when asked nine times by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) whether criminal behavior should be forgiven in the name of social justice.
Breitbart News also reported Graham, Sen Susan Collins (R-ME), and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) – who is likely to lose his own primary, in no small part to his own record confirming radical nominees – voted together to confirm an additional twelve Biden-nominated judges responsible for blocking President Donald Trump’s agenda on issues including immigration, fighting fraud, and trade.
Graham also voted to confirm three other judges who have effectively blocked Trump.
Mark Lynch, the preference of conservatives in the state, has committed to spend millions of his own fortune to challenge Graham. A third candidate recently suspended his campaign, and polling shows Lynch with a fighting chance of defeating Graham.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.