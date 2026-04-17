Iran, with U.S. assistance, is removing the sea mines it placed in the Strait of Hormuz and has committed to never closing the Strait again as part of the agreements reached Friday, President Donald Trump announced.

Trump told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer that Iran “agreed to everything” in a phone call in the morning, which, according to his Truth Social posts, includes several commitments around the critical waterway, through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil travels.

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” Trump wrote in one post.



“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!” he wrote in another.

These announcements came after Trump emphasized that Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz and that the United States will remove enriched uranium from Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan—nuclear sites which the United States bombed during Operation Midnight Hammer last June.

“This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!” he added.

Moreover, Bloomberg White House correspondent Kate Sullivan reported Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program.