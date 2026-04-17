Watch: Donald Trump Speaks at Turning Point Action Event

President Donald Trump speaks at a Turning Point Action event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, April 17.

The president spoke about his new tax policies like no taxes on tips or overtime at a roundtable discussion on Thursday in Las Vegas before leaving for Arizona.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the ATF findings in the case this week on The Alex Marlow Show as accused killer Tyler Robinson awaits the next phase of his trial.