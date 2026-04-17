Students at a Washington high school got an unexpected eyeful of female human anatomy during a slide show presentation by a teacher, apparently from the instructor’s personal computer.

Students at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington, were “inadvertently” exposed to images of bare female breasts during the presentation, school principal Alicia Mitchell wrote to parents in a letter obtained by several news outlets.

The principal wrote:

Families, we want to make you aware of an incident in a classroom where inappropriate images were inadvertently shared with the students. It is our understanding that these images have since been viewed by many others beyond the classroom and want to give you an opportunity to process with your student if you choose to do so. Specifically, the content included images of nude breasts and were briefly visible during a teacher’s PowerPoint presentation. This does not reflect our expectations for classroom materials, and we take this matter very seriously. School administrators have already started taking steps to address this and are actively reviewing to assess this situation and appropriately address it moving forward.

Seattle conservative talk show host Jason Rantz, who saw part of the Power Point presentation, said the principal’s letter to parents offered no details about whether the teacher is male or female, what subject was being studied, or the grade level of the class.

Rantz said in a story he wrote on Red 770 ASM’s page that a screenshot of the offending slide showed the breast photos in small boxes, apparently previews of photos from one of the computer’s folders.

Principal Mitchell’s letter called the incident “a personnel matter currently under investigation” and the district would be determining the “next steps” after it reviews what happened.

Libs of TikTok posted the incident on its X page, drawing diverse reactions.

“Whoever it was should be arrested for showing porn to children,” one X user wrote.

Another X user, a student, urged everyone to “calm down.”

“I’m a senior at the school. Every kid in that school has seen worse I’m sure,” the student wrote. “You can look up worse on Google and I’m sure they have. Accidents happen yeah it sucks but it’s not threatening anyone’s life.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.