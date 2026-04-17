Former President Barry Obama’s high opinion of himself extends to the $30 admission cost to visit his vast presidential library in the failed Democrat-run city of Chicago.

Oh, but if you live in Illinois, you can visit for free on Tuesdays or enjoy a $4 discount the rest of the week. BUT, you must show ID as proof of residency. So, when it comes to Obama profiting, ID is not racist.

“At $30, adult admission to see the 44th president’s story is more than at any other U.S. presidential library,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “That is 59% higher than the average for presidents from John F. Kennedy through George W. Bush.”

“Despite the price, Chicago is certain to become a Democratic mecca for those eager to reconnect with their party’s most popular living former president,” adds the Journal. “The center is expected to attract approximately 700,000 visitors annually and be an economic engine for the city, while also potentially helping transform the surrounding lower-income neighborhood.”

We’re talking Democrats here, so I wonder if the library will accept EBT.

Also, and again because we’re talking about Democrats, the cost for Obama’s ugly-ass library increased from an initial $300 million estimate to an incredible $850 million. This monstrosity sits on 9.5 acres of prime Chicago land and looks like that temple in The Time Machine that the Eloi mindlessly enter so the Morlocks can eat them.

A library spokeswoman told the Journal, “Our campus is free and open to the public, with the exception of the four floors of the museum.”

She added that the Temple of Barry includes — get this —“an NBA-regulation-size basketball court, two-level playground, recording studio, classroom spaces and more than two dozen newly commissioned pieces of public art.”

My guess is that after the initial excitement, that $30 price tag combined with all the cost and hassle involved in driving and parking in Chicago will slow traffic considerably. That leaves an awfully expensive infrastructure to maintain. But, not to belabor the point, we are talking about Democrats here, so I’m sure there is some scheme planned where the presidential library becomes a “Learing Center” or a phony hospice that bilks we the taxpayers out of billions.