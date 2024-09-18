Iranians Sent Hacked Materials Stolen from Trump Campaign to Biden-Harris Campaign and Media

Iranian malicious cyber actors hacked Trump campaign materials in June and early July and gave them to the Biden-Harris campaign and the media, according to a joint statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The revelation underscores a brazen effort by Iran to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Democrats. The Trump administration took serious measures to curtail Iran’s aggression toward the United States and its allies.

The agencies released the shocking revelation in a statement Wednesday afternoon:

Since the 19 August 2024 joint ODNI, FBI, and CISA public statement on Iranian Election Influence Efforts, the FBI has learned additional details about Iran’s efforts to sow discord and shape the outcome of U.S. elections. Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails. There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied. Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to U.S. media organizations. This malicious cyber activity is the latest example of Iran’s multi-pronged approach, as noted in the joint August statement, to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process. As the lead for threat response, the FBI has been tracking this activity, has been in contact with the victims, and will continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible. Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November. In particular, Russia, Iran, and China are trying by some measure to exacerbate divisions in U.S. society for their own benefit, and see election periods as moments of vulnerability. Efforts by these, or other foreign actors, to undermine our democratic institutions are a direct threat to the U.S. and will not be tolerated.

