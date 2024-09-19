Harris Campaign Claims No Prior Knowledge of Hacked Trump Campaign Materials from Iranians

The Harris campaign denied having any prior knowledge that Iranian malicious cyber actors hacked Trump campaign materials in June and early July and gave them to the Biden-Harris campaign and the media.

Many members of President Joe Biden’s senior campaign staff either worked or are members of the Harris campaign since the Democrat Party substituted Vice President Kamala Harris for Biden atop its presidential ticket.

“WOW, JUST OUT! THE FBI CAUGHT IRAN SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GIVING ALL OF THE INFORMATION TO THE KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN. THEREFORE SHE AND HER CAMPAIGN WERE ILLEGALLY SPYING ON ME,” former President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social.

“TO BE KNOWN AS THE IRAN, IRAN, IRAN CASE! WILL KAMALA RESIGN IN DISGRACE FROM POLITICS? WILL THE COMMUNIST LEFT PICK A NEW CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HER?” he questioned.

The Harris campaign, in a rare statement to the press, denied it had any hacked information.

“We have cooperated with the appropriate law enforcement authorities since we were made aware that individuals associated with the then-Biden campaign were among the intended victims of this foreign influence operation,” Morgan Finkelstein, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt,” Finkelstein added.

The revelation, which American intel and law enforcement agencies disclosed, underscores Iran’s brazen effort to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Democrats. The Trump administration took serious measures to curtail Iran’s aggression toward the United States and its allies.

“Kamala and Biden must come clean on whether they used the hacked material given to them by the Iranians to hurt President Trump. What did they know and when did they know it?” Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

