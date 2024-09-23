Report: Kamala Harris Raises $27M During NYC Fundraiser as Election Heats Up

Vice President Kamala Harris (D) reportedly raked in $27 million during a fundraiser on Sunday as the November election looms, according to a campaign aide.

The event took place in New York City inside a ballroom at the Cipriani Wall Street, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Monday.

“Though Harris has far more money than former President Donald Trump, the money will be needed to compete with pricey advertising by deep-pocketed outside groups that support Trump, said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private fundraising details,” the report stated.

Per the AP, Harris will give a speech on Wednesday about her vision for the economy, which has been suffering under her and Biden’s leadership.

The outlet also cited the way she has flip-flopped on important issues.

“Harris has backed away from the liberal positions she took during her ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign, including proposals to ban fracking, establish a single-payer healthcare system and decriminalize illegal border crossings,” the report said.

Trump’s campaign and other affiliated entities raised a whopping $25 million on one night during a cryptocurrency fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee, in July, sources confirmed to Breitbart News.

“Many of the donors at this Nashville cryptocurrency fundraiser had never before donated to a political campaign. Nearly 100 people paid a whopping $60,000 a pop for the photo line with Trump, too, which was at capacity,” the article read.

A recent RMG Research poll found that 57 percent of registered voters believe they are not better off under the Biden-Harris administration as they were when Trump was president, Breitbart News reported September 12.

On Monday, Citizens United Productions is releasing a film called Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America to expose Harris’s radical agenda, according to Breitbart News.

“The storyline goes through the arc of the presidential race from earlier 2024 when outgoing President Joe Biden, the incumbent Democrat who was running for reelection until he collapsed in the debate, dropped out of the race and Democrats hastily replaced him with Harris despite the fact Harris got no votes,” the report said, adding that it also covers the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, when Trump was shot in his ear.