Citizens United Productions is releasing a film on Monday titled Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America, featuring exclusive interviews with former President Donald Trump, his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and many more top conservatives, aimed at exposing Vice President Kamala Harris’s radical agenda.

Citizens United’s Dave Bossie provided Breitbart News with an exclusive first look at the film before it came out for this review, and in it Bossie and the all-star cast of major characters including Trump and Vance rip Harris to shreds. The film opens with Bossie describing how Harris “skyrocketed in politics from her start as a radical San Francisco liberal.”

After cutting to Harris admitting she is in fact a “radical,” Bossie explains how she launched from there to the U.S. Senate where she became the most liberal U.S. Senator per a 2019 analysis from the nonpartisan GovTrack.

“She’s to the left of Bernie Sanders supporting policies described as Communism,” Bossie says.

The film features interviews with Trump, Vance, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Mike Waltz (R-FL), and Byron Donalds (R-FL), as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Trump administration officials such as former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Russ Vought, former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, former intelligence official Kash Patel, former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, and former border official Tom Homan. Former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who left the Democrat party, also appears in the film.

“This is the story of an election the likes of which the world has never seen, where Vice President Harris was installed by party elites to replace a failing Joe Biden,” Bossie says in the film. “Donald Trump was riding high coming off the debate, his rallies swelling to record numbers. A second President Trump term was looking inevitable. And then the unthinkable.”

The film then cuts to Trump getting shot in Pennsylvania.

The storyline goes through the arc of the presidential race from earlier 2024 when outgoing President Joe Biden, the incumbent Democrat who was running for reelection until he collapsed in the debate, dropped out of the race and Democrats hastily replaced him with Harris despite the fact Harris got no votes.

“Kamala definitely covered up his cognitive decline,” Trump says of Harris hiding Biden’s issues.

“It was a rapid decline that really seemed to take place,” Trump says. “It was noticed right after we had a debate.”

The film then walks through what happened with Trump getting shot at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally.

“They accused Donald Trump of being a threat to democracy,” Vance says. “He literally took a bullet for democracy running his third presidential campaign.”

The movie then proceeds to systemically dismantle Harris’s extremely radical agenda.

“I think she’s terrified of letting the American people see what she actually believes,” Vance says. “If you don’t have a teleprompter in front of Kamala Harris, maybe she just blurts out that she wants to defund the police.”

Cruz, who’s currently in a tight race for reelection in Texas, says that Harris’s record was proven in the U.S. Senate to be the most radically left of anyone in the chamber in her time there.

“The nonpartisan tracking agency GovTrack measured all 100 senators,” Cruz says. “Kamala Harris ranked as the single most liberal senator in America. Number 100 out of 100. Literally the furthest — to the left of Bernie Sanders, to the left of Elizabeth Warren. That’s where Kamala Harris is and was.”

Both Ramaswamy and Donalds rip apart Harris’s record on criminal justice.

“Don’t take my word for it,” Ramaswamy says. “Take Kamala Harris’s word. We clearly have two systems of justice in this country.”

“When it comes to how she feels about criminal justice, she’s one of the biggest flip-floppers in the country,” Donalds adds.

The film extensively quotes Harris in her own words saying very radical things on camera throughout her career, and also features these top Republicans tying her to the failures of the Biden administration.

“She owns the failures of the Biden administration,” Trump says. “She was a big part of the Biden administration.”

The film is streaming online from Citizens United and available beginning Monday.